Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $10.90. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 68,519 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.