ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Up 0%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

