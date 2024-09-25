Atairos Partners GP Inc. Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014,317 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions accounts for 100.0% of Atairos Partners GP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atairos Partners GP Inc. owned 3.41% of Advantage Solutions worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,785,000 after purchasing an additional 902,415 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Solutions

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.