ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$475,000.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.
ATCO Trading Up 2.7 %
TSE ACO.X traded up C$1.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$47.49. 378,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$47.63.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
