ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$475,000.00.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATCO alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

ATCO Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE ACO.X traded up C$1.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$47.49. 378,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$47.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.08.

Read Our Latest Report on ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.