Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 72,921 shares changing hands.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Athena Gold
Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.
