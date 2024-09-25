Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II comprises 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

