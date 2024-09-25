Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

