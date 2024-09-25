Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
Shares of ATCOL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.
About Atlas
