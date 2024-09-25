Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCOL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. Atlas has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.