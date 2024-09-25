AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

