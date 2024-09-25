Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.66. 7,962,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,621,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after buying an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

