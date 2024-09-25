Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.66. 7,962,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,621,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
