Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the average daily volume of 2,781 call options.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,274,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,524. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.78.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.