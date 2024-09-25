Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the average daily volume of 2,781 call options.

Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,274,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,524. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.78.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,570,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $17,914,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

