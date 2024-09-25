Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.97

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 55543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

