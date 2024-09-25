AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 27,200 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.47 per share, with a total value of C$420,900.96.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 37,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.

On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00.

On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.12. 26,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.431405 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

