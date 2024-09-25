AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 27,200 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.47 per share, with a total value of C$420,900.96.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 37,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.
- On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.12. 26,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
