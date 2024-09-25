AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20), Briefing.com reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,009.36. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,129.44.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.