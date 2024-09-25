Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.1%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 210,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,134,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 51.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 904,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 695,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 176,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.