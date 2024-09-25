Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.6%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.75. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVBH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVBH

Avidbank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.