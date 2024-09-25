Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.77. Aware shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 89,314 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aware Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Further Reading

