Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ayala Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ayala’s payout ratio is 10.72%.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

