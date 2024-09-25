B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

BTG opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

