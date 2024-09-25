Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Trading Up 29.3%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 35,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Bam Bam Resources Stock Up 29.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.
