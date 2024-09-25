BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 355.9% in September

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 355.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.62. 5,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.90. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.