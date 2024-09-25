BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 355.9% in September

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 355.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.62. 5,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.90. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.
