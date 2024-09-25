Bank of America Trims Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Target Price to $57.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of BFH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 260,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

