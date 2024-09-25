Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of BACHY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,434. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

