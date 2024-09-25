Bank of Montreal Can Has $108.54 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Allstate worth $108,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

