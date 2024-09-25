Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 79,354 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $102,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 67.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $503,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $401.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.00 and a 200-day moving average of $341.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $409.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.