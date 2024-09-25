Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,028 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

