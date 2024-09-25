Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,743 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $88,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.98 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

