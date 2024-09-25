Barclays Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $121.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

