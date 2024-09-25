Barclays Raises NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target to $6.00

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

NL Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 7,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,632. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $345.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.51.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in NL Industries by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in NL Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

