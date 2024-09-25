Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 288.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 66.7% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 146,733 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 26.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

NYSE:MCI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

