Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.02. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

