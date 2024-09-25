Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

