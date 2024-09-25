Barry J. Bentley Sells 50,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

