Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,871. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

