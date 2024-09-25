Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.56-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 4,057,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.