Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 127,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 67,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATL. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 20.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

