Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 127,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 67,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.
