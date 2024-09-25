Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.51

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 150365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

