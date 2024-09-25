BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $314.80

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 314.80 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.23). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.22), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.

BBA Aviation Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

