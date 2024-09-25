Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 32,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

