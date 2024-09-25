Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 33,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Benchmark Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

