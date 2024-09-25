Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average is $345.12. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

