Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 3,260 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 407.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $189.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

