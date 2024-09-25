Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 4,928 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2,190.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRT opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

