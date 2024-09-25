Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after acquiring an additional 724,148 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

