Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

