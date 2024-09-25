Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3703 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

