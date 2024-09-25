Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $581,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

