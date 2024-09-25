Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 683,853.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 745,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,194,000 after acquiring an additional 687,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

