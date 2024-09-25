Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

