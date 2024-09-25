Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 7,824 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3,912.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

